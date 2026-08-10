London police seize $10 million in supercars in one weekend as they fight antisocial driving

London police said Monday they had seized a record $10 million worth of supercars between Friday and Sunday in an operation aimed at curbing antisocial driving.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police seized a total of 90 vehicles across popular affluent London neighborhoods such as Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea, marking the highest value and number of cars impounded since they launched an operation to crack down on antisocial driving five years ago.

Authorities in England consider antisocial driving to include causing unnecessary noise pollution, street racing and cruising in a convoy, among other types of public nuisance.

One of the vehicles seized is a rare, one of 499, Ferrari Monza SP2, which can sell for as much as $5 million at auction. London Metropolitan Police

In the summer months, it is common for owners of expensive and exotic cars, domestic or otherwise, to descend on some of central London's affluent and popular neighborhoods, often meeting up in groups. It's not uncommon for some drivers to be heard unnecessarily revving their engines, prompting complaints from locals.

"The disruption caused by these reckless drivers and boy racers is often worse during the summer months and, as well as putting people at risk, causes significant nuisance for residents and businesses," Caroline Sargent, a lawmaker at Westminster City Council, said.

A Lamborghini Revuelto, the price of which starts around $600,000, was also impounded London Metropolitan Police

This year, police have been given the power to seize vehicles involved in antisocial behavior rather than giving motorists a warning, the Met Police said in a statement.

One of the vehicles seized included a Ferrari Monza SP2, which was one of only 499 made and can be auctioned for nearly $5 million. The police said the car had only been in the U.K. for a day and had no insurance. The driver was also on a provisional driving license, which can only be used for learning how to drive.

Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman, who led the operation, said, "We regularly hear from local people who are fed up with people driving cars dangerously in the area, or with modifications which make them a nuisance to those who live nearby.

"Through operations like this, we're arresting these drivers and seizing their cars so we can keep our roads safe."