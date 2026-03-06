4 men suspected of spying for Iran arrested in London

Four men were arrested in London on Friday on suspicion of spying for Iran, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Counterterrorism police with the force apprehended the men in the early hours of Friday morning at addresses in Barnet and Watford, on London's northern outskirts, the Metropolitan Police, or Met, said.

The investigation centered on "suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community" in London, according to a statement from the police.

"Today's arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.," said Commander Helen Flanagan, the Met's counter-terror chief.

"We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us."

The men were 55, 52, 40 and 22, according to the police statement. Six others were arrested on suspicion of assisting the alleged offenders, and another was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

"The Jewish community and the wider public will understandably be concerned by today's arrests," British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a social media post after the news broke. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and engage with those affected."

"I can reassure you that our police and security services are world leading and won't hesitate to take action to counter any threat to the UK. They will continue to use the full range of tools and powers available to them to keep this country safe," Mahmood added.

Sam Vinograd, a former DHS assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat protection, told CBS News this week that Iran represents a "multi-dimensional threat" to the U.S. homeland, with a "deep bench of players they tap into to inflict damage," including proxies — regional, like-minded terrorist organizations — along with state agents.

Iran has developed what she called "surrogate networks here in the United States — regular criminals that they actually hire and pay money to do things like murders and assassinations."