Live: White House briefing January 3, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2018
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Bannon backlash: In an upcoming book by Michael Wolff,"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon reportedly calls Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," according to the Guardian. President Trump responded to Bannon Wednesday afternoon, saying that when he was fired from the White House, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind"
- Potential Romney run: Following the announcement that Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, will not seek reelection, attention has focused on former 2012 Republican presidential candidate and Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who may be interested in running. Romney has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump;
- Democrats sworn into Senate: Sens. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, and Tina Smith were sworn into the Senate Wednesday. Jones fills the seat of Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to hold the seat after Jeff Sessions became attorney general. Smith replaces former Sen. Al Franken, who resigned from his seat in the face of sexual assault allegations;
- North Korea: Tensions between North Korea and the United States continue to rise after leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that "the button for nuclear weapons is on my table." Mr. Trump responded in a tweet Tuesday that he also has "a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"