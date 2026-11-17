Washington — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will not participate in an upcoming White House hearing to examine allegations she made false statements on mortgage documents unless concerns about the process are first addressed, her lawyer said in a letter to the White House obtained by CBS News.

Abbe Lowell, Cook's lawyer, told White House counsel Will Scharf that Cook has "no legal obligation" to appear at what he said is an "unfair" hearing before a three-member committee of Trump administration officials that is set for next month. He warned participating in the proceeding would undermine the Fed's "unique status" and independence.

"Consequently, this Committee process appears to be a façade designed to obscure a predetermined decision to fire Governor Cook or to unreasonably manufacture a supposed 'adverse inference' if she does not participate in a process that does not comport with the requirements of a fair hearing," Lowell wrote.

His letter to Scharf revealed that the two sides have exchanged numerous communications in the weeks since President Trump announced that he had created a "committee of inquiry" to look into the claims that Cook made misrepresentations on mortgage forms related to two properties before joining the Fed's Board of Governors in 2022.

The committee is made up of Kevin Hassett, assistant to the president for economic policy; Andrea Lucas, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Keith Sonderling, director of the Office of Government Ethics.

Cook has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said Mr. Trump is attempting to remove her from the Fed because he disagrees with her decisions on interest rates.

"It is unfortunate that your latest correspondence fails to address the concerns Governor Cook has previously raised — making clear that you are uninterested in convening the 'substantive and fair hearing' you have claimed. Instead, you seek only to manufacture 'cause' for a predetermined removal outcome," Lowell wrote.

Cook had raised concerns in earlier letters to the White House about Hassett's membership on the committee because of comments he has made about the Fed governor, which Lowell said "demonstrate that he has prejudged the issue."

"Mr. Hassett's continued presence on the Committee remains unacceptable," Lowell said.

He also took issue with the White House's proposed process to exchange documents. Lowell said it is "fundamentally unfair" because it would require Cook to hand over documents immediately, while she would not gain access to information that the White House has until seven days before the hearing.

Lowell had also pressed the White House on the specific legal standard the committee would apply to determine what constitutes "cause" to remove a Fed governor and the participation of Justice Department personnel in the hearing, he said.

"Your and the Committee's failure to address these legitimate issues, over multiple weeks of back-and-forth correspondence, reinforces my prior observation: President Trump's decision to fire Governor Cook has already been made," Lowell wrote.

Mr. Trump first tried to fire Cook in August 2025 after Bill Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, accused her of making false statements on mortgage applications. Cook filed a lawsuit claiming that her removal was in violation of federal law, which allows the president to remove a member of the Fed's board only "for cause."

The Supreme Court in June allowed Cook to remain in her job while her case continued and found that Mr. Trump failed to provide Cook with the procedural protections she was entitled to under the law, namely notice of the allegations against her and the opportunity to respond before she was fired.

Weeks after the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision, Mr. Trump again moved to oust Cook. The White House said in a letter to Cook in August that the president was considering terminating her because of the mortgage fraud accusations and gave her a chance to respond — seemingly an attempt to remedy the issues raised by the Supreme Court.

The president then announced last month that he had established the committee to look into the claims against Cook and determine whether he has cause to remove her.

The hearing at the White House was initially set to take place Nov. 5, with committee members set to consider evidence and allegations against Cook.

In his latest letter to Scharf, Lowell said the White House had attempted to schedule a hearing on dates that conflicted with the Fed's official business. He said that Scharf claimed in an Oct. 19 letter that if Cook didn't show up on the date selected by the White House, the hearing would proceed without her and the committee could "draw an adverse inference" from her failure to appear because of official obligations.

"To be clear, if the White House establishes an unbiased panel and implements fair procedures that do not prejudge the outcome — such as providing the evidence it claims to have gathered with sufficient time for review and response — Governor Cook would be prepared to appear," Lowell wrote. "But the ultimatums in your November 2, 2026 letter do not provide a productive path forward to enabling that participation."