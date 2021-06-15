"Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run in New York City

"Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, police said.

The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including "Gone Girl" in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

Actress Lisa Banes attends the opening night gala world premiere of "Gone Girl" during the 52nd New York Film Festival in New York on Sept. 26, 2014. Evan Agostini

Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests.

Singer Jill Sobule, a close friend of Banes, was among several celebrities who reacted to the news on social media.

"Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me through the hard times. She was so beloved by so many," Sobule tweeted along with a photo of her with Banes.

Seth MacFarlane tweeted that "her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness towards all of us. A tremendous loss."

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.