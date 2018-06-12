Lindsey Graham on N. Korea summit: "We're a long ways away from an agreement"

Sen. Lindsey Graham says despite President Trump signing a "comprehensive agreement" with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, it's simply an "agreement in principle" that must first come to Congress for approval.

"This is a first step, this is a good start but we're a long ways away from an agreement," Graham told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.

While Graham said he congratulated Mr. Trump on bringing about such an "historic opportunity" to help end the Korean war and force the regime to give up its nuclear capabilities, he noted, "They've promised to give up their nuclear weapons, they've done this twice."

The summit came to a close in Singapore with an agreement that resulted in an understanding that Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization and the U.S. would end joint military exercises with South Korea. Graham noted that the pause in exercises gives the US. "breathing space" to get to an agreement with Kim and give him assurances. The senator said that he doesn't "mind" the U.S. putting such exercises on hold, but said he would object "violently" to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from South Korea.

"If we withdraw our forces and that's part of a deal, I can't support the deal, that deal will lead to more conflict, not less," said Graham.

He added, "I'm willing to do a lot of things to get them to give up their nuclear weapons and end their missile program. He can have a membership at Trump National [golf course], I really don't care how generous we are as long as we don't go too far when it comes to our troop presence."

Asked if it was appropriate for the president to extend an invitation to the dictator who's been accused of human rights abuses in his own country, Graham said that while Kim is a "very bad guy," he's "willing to deal with him" on the condition that "we end this madness in North Korea."

"He can come to the White House as long as he gives up his nuclear program, gives up his missile program. I'm a realist. I'm not trying to bring democracy to North Korea, I'm not trying to unify North Korea-South Korea, I'm trying to help this president end a conflict between us and North Korea where they have a capability to hit America soon and give up their nuclear weapons before they sell them to somebody who would use them," he added.