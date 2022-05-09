Watch CBS News
Linda Kenyon is an Anchor and Reporter for CBS Radio. She is the 2020 winner of the Radio Television Correspondents' Association "Career Achievement Award for Distinguished Reporting on Congress."

She has covered Congress, the White House and anchored the news for several radio networks before she came to CBS including Unistar Radio Networks, AP Radio, SRN News and Westwood One News.

Prior to her work in Washington DC, Linda worked at several radio stations in New England and Ohio. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master of Science degree in Journalism.

