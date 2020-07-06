Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zach Braff and more stars remember Broadway actor Nick Cordero: "What a light"

Broadway actor Nick Cordero died Sunday after being hospitalized for three months following complications from the coronavirus, said his wife, Amanda Kloots. Stars of both stage and screen paid tribute to the 41-year-old performer on social media.

Here are some of the celebrities who have honored the life of Cordero online:

Amanda Kloots

Cordero's wife, a former Broadway dancer turned celebrity trainer, chronicled her husband's battle with the virus from the start, posting regular updates on Instagram and encouraging fans to sing his song "Live Your Life" each day at 3 p.m.

Last week, she told "CBS This Morning" that her husband would likely need a double lung transplant. He already had his leg amputated after he contracted the disease.

Kloots, with whom Cordero shared a one-year-old son, Elvis, wrote a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday announcing her husband's death.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," Kloots wrote, alongside a black and white photo of her late husband. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

She thanked Cordero's doctor and those who provided support and love throughout his treatment.

"You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands," she said. "As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

Zach Braff

Actor Zach Braff told "The Hollywood Reporter" in April that Cordero was "one of my best friends in the world." He added that he was caring for Kloots and Elvis, who he said had been living in his guest house for seven months at the time.

Braff honored the star, who he performed with on Broadway in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway," on Instagram in a moving post Sunday. "I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," Braff wrote, alongside a photo of Kloots and Cordero. "The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."

Braff later posted a photo of he and Cordero on Instagram on Monday, writing, "He played the tough guy, but he was the kindest teddy bear you'd ever have met."

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Fellow Broadway veteran and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted Sunday night about Cordero: "Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight."

Braff tweeted an image of him, Miranda, "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr., and Cordero smiling together, writing, "He loved you, sir" in response.

Miranda also tweeted a link to a GoFundMe supporting Cordero and his family on Monday.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

Viola Davis

Actress Viola Davis paid tribute to Cordero and his family on Twitter. "RIP Nick Cordero!" Davis wrote. "My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels….." She added multiple heart emojis and prayer hand emojis to the tweet.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Darren Criss

Actor Darren Criss honored Cordero on Twitter early Monday morning, stating that he never missed seeing the star in any of his roles on Broadway.

"I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage," said Criss, who has also starred on Broadway. "For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP."

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

Sara Bareilles

Musician Sara Bareilles honored Cordero, who starred in her Broadway musical "Waitress," on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh," the singer wrote in a caption alongside a photo of Cordero. "Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you."

Josh Radnor

Former "How I Met Your Mother" actor Josh Radnor posted a long thread in honor of Cordero on Twitter on Monday, recounting his time working with the actor in the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

"An effortless, joyful, and generous actor, he was the easiest person to be in a scene with," he wrote in one of the seven tweets in the thread. "He deeply understood what it meant to collaborate and build something with others, when to shine and when to support. He'd chew half the scenery and leave the rest for you."

He also added that it was "funny" Cordero often played "outsized egoic (and frequently criminal) characters" as his "he himself was such a well-adjusted mensch."

A few words about Nick Cordero who died of COVID yesterday... I fucking loved this guy. A force on stage and a delight off. We worked together in 2018 in NY & DC doing Little Shop of Horrors and got close in that shot-out-of-a-cannon way that only theater people understand. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) July 6, 2020

Ariana DeBose

Broadway performer Ariana DeBose, who starred with Cordero in Broadway's "A Bronx Tale the Musical," tweeted about his death on Sunday night.

"One of the great ones gone far too soon... simply the best," DeBose wrote. "I'm devastated for @amandakloots, his family... for all who loved him. It was a privilege to stand beside him in @BXTaleMusical . I just... ... #WearADamnMask"