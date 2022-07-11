Body found in Lake Mead confirmed to be woman who went missing after falling off jet ski

Authorities have confirmed a body recovered at Lake Mead is a Boulder City woman who went missing last week after falling off a jet ski.

KTNV-TV reported Friday the Clark County coroner's office identified the body as 22-year-old Lily Kristine Hatcher.

The official cause of death is still under investigation.

Lake Mead officials said the body was located Wednesday near the Boulder Islands.

Hatcher was reported missing June 30. Authorities received an emergency call about a man and woman falling off a jet ski. Neither had been wearing a life jacket.

Authorities said the man was rescued shortly after, but Hatcher didn't resurface.

National Park Service rangers and a Las Vegas police search and rescue unit located the body with a remotely operated vehicle.