4 in critical condition after possible lightning strike near White House
Four people were injured in an "apparent lightning strike" Thursday evening in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, authorities said.
The four adult patients, two males and two females, were all taken to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department tweeted.
No further details were immediately provided.
