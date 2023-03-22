We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance can be advantageous for a wide swath of adults. Whether you're young and just getting started in your career or older with children and a spouse financially dependent on you, life insurance is generally worth having. It's also advantageous for many business owners and those with existing debt (like mortgages). One group that's often left out of the life insurance discussion, however, is seniors.

For older adults, life insurance is often thought to be not worth it when viewed through a cost-benefit analysis. But that's a misconception. Life insurance can provide valuable and cost-effective protection, even for seniors who may have thought otherwise.

That being said, to get the most out of a prospective life insurance plan seniors should familiarize themselves with the nuances of this type of insurance and do their best to avoid any costly mistakes.

Life insurance mistakes seniors should avoid

Here are three life insurance mistakes seniors should be careful to avoid.

Not getting enough coverage

If you're in the market for life insurance then you probably already know what you need the policy to cover. Maybe you want it to help cover end-of-life expenses like a wake or funeral after you have died. Or maybe you want it to help pay off debt or a mortgage in your absence. Whatever your goal ultimately is make sure you have the right coverage amount in place to adequately meet your needs. You don't want to get stuck with a monthly bill for a policy that can't really help you anyway.

However, you don't want to overinsure yourself either. Life insurance policy amounts range from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million. You can easily wind up paying for more than you need. Narrow down the exact amount of coverage that will help you meet your goals and then only apply (and pay) for that amount.

Buying a whole policy

If the aim is to get life insurance coverage without having to pay top dollar then forego a whole life insurance policy and instead pursue a term one.

Whole life insurance can be attractive due to its cash reserves and ability to be used by the policyholder while they're alive. But these options come with an extra cost, which may be burdensome for seniors relying on retirement savings and Social Security.

Term life insurance isn't as flashy (it comes in set time frames and will expire afterward, without any cash to play with). But it will both protect you and help you accomplish your goals without the hefty price tag.

So, unless you're fully committed to what a whole life insurance policy can offer, skip it, save the money and get a term policy instead.

Improperly listing beneficiaries

The whole point of a term life insurance policy is to leave money for loved ones after your death. To properly do this, however, you'll want to make sure you accurately listed your beneficiaries on the policy in question. Make sure to triple-check the spelling of names, contact information, Social Security numbers and other identifying information so that your beneficiaries can easily submit a claim after you have died.

Be sure to also list more than one beneficiary (it's generally advisable to have a primary and two contingent beneficiaries). And be weary of listing minors. Should you die and your beneficiaries are not of legal age, they may encounter a difficult legal process to obtain the funds. Restrictions on how much money minors can access via a life insurance policy vary from state to state so the transfer won't be as easy as it may have been with an adult.

The bottom line

Despite conventional wisdom, life insurance can be beneficial for seniors, too. To get the most out of a policy older adults should do their research and familiarize themselves with these types of policies. They should also do their best to avoid some common mistakes. This includes not getting enough coverage (or paying for too much coverage). Seniors should also strongly consider a term life insurance policy instead of a whole one. And, perhaps most importantly, they should carefully (and accurately) list eligible individuals as their beneficiaries.

