License of Utah boarding school where Paris Hilton alleged she was abused is revoked

Utah has revoked the license of a boarding school where Paris Hilton said she was abused as a teenager, saying the school has "failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients."

The state's action, which took effect Monday, cites multiple noncompliance issues against the Provo Canyon School's campus in Springville. The school has 15 days to request a hearing before the Department of Health & Human Services.

The state said in its letter that all services at the campus must be terminated by Aug. 6.

The wide-ranging citations, which go back to 2025, include failing to increase staff-to-client ratios, engaging in an unnecessary restraint and aggressive physical contact with a client, neglecting care, and not verifying employee information or submitting background checks for applicants in a timely manner.

State health officials imposed temporary restrictions on the school in May, saying staff did not seek immediate medical care for a student with serious injuries.

"We disagree with the state's decision to revoke Provo Canyon School's Springville Campus license and are evaluating all available legal and administrative options, including an appeal," Provo Canyon School said in a statement provided to CBS News Tuesday. "As this is an ongoing matter, we are limited in what we can say at this time. Our priority remains providing safe, high-quality care and support for adolescents and their families, and we remain committed to serving those in need."

Hilton, the hotel heiress and media personality, spent almost a year at the school in the late 1990s. She alleges that staff members beat her, watched her shower, fed her unknown pills and locked her in solitary confinement without clothing.

"The news I've been fighting and praying for is finally here," Paris Hilton wrote in a social media post Tuesday. "Last night, the State of Utah officially revoked Provo Canyon School's Springville campus license. After years of survivors bravely speaking out and refusing to be silenced, the children inside will finally be removed."

Shannon Thoman-Black, director of the division of licensing and background checks at the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday during a media briefing that the facility must close by Aug. 6. She also said the owners "may not reapply for a new license for five years," and the department continues to "conduct weekly inspections and monitor for rule compliance."

"It is actually incredibly unsafe if we were to go in and just stick a sign on the door and say, 'Everybody out,'" Thoman-Black added. "We have the responsibility to make sure these kids get discharged into safe places."

Hilton, 45, called on Utah licensors to shut down the school. She has testified about her experiences there in Congress and state legislatures around the U.S., helping pass laws to protect teens in Utah and 15 other states. In June, Hilton returned to the school to speak in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging their children were mistreated there.

Utah has long played an outsized role in the troubled teen industry, a network of private, for-profit residential centers for children with behavioral issues.

Provo Canyon School, which is under new ownership, is described on its website as a psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth ages 12 to 18.