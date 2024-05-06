Lewis Hamilton on NYC stunt with WhatsApp, chasing another F1 championship in last season with Mercedes

Formula One champion driver Lewis Hamilton captivated audiences last week with a high-speed stunt up New York City's Fifth Avenue, sponsored by Mercedes and WhatsApp.

The British racing icon, known for tying the record with seven World Drivers' Championship titles and holding the most wins in Formula One history, sat down exclusively with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King to discuss the thrill of the stunt. He told King the ride outside the iconic Empire State Building was a "huge deal" and he carefully prepared for the show.

"That stuff's, like, easy for me. It's fun. I never get to have that fun on the track, 'cause you're so serious and you have a set goal. This one was just fun," he said of the jaw-dropping spectacle, which included donuts.

The Mercedes F1 Team and WhatsApp's recent New York City takeover event also included a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building and the debut of a new emoji symbolizing Hamilton's race car.

With WhatsApp's recent surge in global daily users, now surpassing two billion, the event celebrated the app's growing influence. It's a tool Hamilton says is key to his personal and professional communication. Hamilton uses the messaging app to plot different setups and strategies with his team of engineers on race weekends.

As Formula One's popularity in the U.S. grows, Hamilton is marking a significant change in his career. He recently announced his upcoming departure from Mercedes, making this season his last with the team that has supported him since he was 13.

"For me, this whole journey has been massively emotional. Just because I have so much love for this team. I'm not leaving because I'm unhappy there. I'm not leaving because of relationship issues," explained Hamilton, adding that he loves the brand. "They've been with me through thick and thin. So, it's definitely a strange transition at the moment."

The racing champion said he's faced some tough challenges over the past few seasons but that hasn't stopped him from remaining competitive.

"We exist to win. And when you're not winning, your perspective has to shift. And it's just then about chasing and it's about improvement. It's about coming together. How can we make improvements? How can we get back to where we want to be? And rallying everyone up. I actually really enjoy that experience," Hamilton said.

Hamilton often shares motivational messages with young fans, encouraging them to "dream the impossible."

"What was your impossible dream?" King asked Hamilton about his own goals.

"Getting to Formula 1. Winning a world championship," Hamilton responded. "Having a platform to connect with people in a positive way. I never thought that I would be a part of creating more diversity within the sport, within the industry, within companies that I work with. I think you dream as big as you can. And you can have as many dreams as you want, and chase 'em all."