Leroy Raffel, Arby's co-founder, dead at 96

Arby's co-founder Leroy Raffel has died at the age of 96, the company announced on its Facebook page Thursday, calling him "a truly visionary leader."

"You may not know that the 'RB' in Arby's actually stands for our co-founders (the Raffel Brothers), who launched the brand in 1964," the chain known for its roast beef sandwiches said. " ... We remain honored to carry on the legacy that Leroy and his brother Forrest created. May his memory be a blessing."

You may not know that the “RB” in Arby’s actually stands for our co-founders (the Raffel Brothers) who launched the... Posted by Arby's on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The brothers opened their first eatery in Boardman, Ohio, CBS Youngstown affiliate WKBN says.

"It had 10 seats and only about 20 parking spots outside. The restaurant was different from others at the time that served hamburgers in that it served only roast beef sandwiches," the station pointed out, adding in an understatement that, "The idea caught on."

WKBN notes that the brothers hailed from New Castle, Pa., where their father owned a hotel and restaurant.

Leroy Raffel visited the area in 2014, reuniting with some former employees and reminiscing about the first Arby's, the station says.

"At the time," it continued, "Leroy told WYTV that he hoped that they would remember their original concept, which was "high quality, take good care of customers" and "treat everybody nice."