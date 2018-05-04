Lawsuit filed in Charlie Rose sexual harassment case

A lawsuit was filed Friday in the Charlie Rose sexual harassment case. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 27 more women had come forward to accuse Rose of sexually harassing them while they were working at CBS or elsewhere.

Three of them are now suing Rose and CBS News, saying they were subjected to "...repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment..." by Rose; that CBS "...unlawfully retaliated..." against one of them and that the company "...failed to investigate the matter..."

In a response, CBS News said, "We will vigorously defend against the allegations pertaining to CBS News."

CBS fired Rose last fall. We reached out to him today for comment on the suit but have not heard back.