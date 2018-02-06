Las Vegas man accused of smothering infant son

LAS VEGAS - Police say a man suspected of smothering his infant son in downtown Las Vegas faces a murder charge.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police responded to a motel Monday after receiving a report of a baby having a medical crisis. The baby later died at a hospital.

Police say 26-year-old Las Vegas resident Cash D. Ballew faces one count of open murder. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Records do not list an attorney who could comment on Ballew's behalf Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The newspaper reports records show Ballew is a registered sex offender in Nevada. He was convicted in 2007 of aggravated criminal sex abuse against a family member in Peoria County, Illinois.