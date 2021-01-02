Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Talk show host Larry King, who hosted "Larry King Live" for 25 years, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source close to him confirmed to CBS News. King, 87, has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

King has had a number of health issues in recent years, including suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2019. King was also in a coma for several weeks after undergoing a heart procedure that same year. He had a heart attack in 1987 and has battled prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, his son, Andy King, and his daughter, Chaia King, died within weeks of each other. In an Instagram post announcing their deaths, he wrote he had a "father's broken heart" and described them as "good and kind souls."

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," he wrote.

King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN from 1985 until 2010. Since 2012, he has hosted a talk show on Ora TV and RT America called "Larry King Now."