World's largest telescope unveils first images of distant galaxies in stunning detail: "Cosmic treasure chest"

The first images from a new telescope in Chile were released this week, featuring extraordinarily detailed scenes from deep space. And more are expected to follow the debut series from the long-awaited Vera Rubin Observatory, which now houses the largest telescope in the world.

More than two decades in the making, the giant U.S.-funded telescope sits perched at the summit of Cerro Pachon in central Chile, where dark skies and dry air provide ideal conditions for observing the cosmos. The first-look images captured star-forming regions as well as distant galaxies.

One of them is a composite of 678 exposures taken over just seven hours, capturing the Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula — both several thousand light-years from Earth — glowing in vivid pinks against orange-red backdrops.

The Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula. NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The image reveals these stellar nurseries within our Milky Way in unprecedented detail, with previously faint or invisible features now clearly visible.

Another image offers a sweeping view of the Virgo Cluster of galaxies.

Spiral galaxies in the Virgo cluster are pictured among a larger cluster of galaxies. NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The team also released a video dubbed the "cosmic treasure chest," which begins with a close-up of two galaxies before zooming out to reveal approximately 10 million more.

"The Rubin Observatory is an investment in our future, which will lay down a cornerstone of knowledge today on which our children will proudly build tomorrow," said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Equipped with an advanced 8.4-meter telescope and the largest digital camera ever built, the Rubin Observatory is supported by a powerful data-processing system.

Later this year, it will begin its flagship project, the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). Over the next decade, it will scan the night sky nightly, capturing even the subtlest visible changes with unmatched precision.

A galactic preview of the unprecedented visuals to come TODAY at 11 a.m. EDT from the NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory. Posted by National Science Foundation (NSF) on Sunday, June 22, 2025

Elana Urbach, a commissioning scientist on the project, told CBS News partner BBC News that one of the observatory's main goals is to "understand the history of the universe." That would mean having the ability to see galaxies or supernova explosions that occurred billions of years ago, according to BBC News.

"So, we really need very sharp images," Urbach said.

The design of the telescope allows it to capture a lot of light, and, in turn, observe objects that are very far away, Guillem Megias, an optics expert at the Rubin Observatory, told BBC News. Megias noted that, in astronomy, "really far away ... means they come from earlier times."

The observatory is named after pioneering American astronomer Vera C. Rubin, whose research provided the first conclusive evidence for the existence of dark matter — a mysterious substance that does not emit light but exerts gravitational influence on galaxies.

Dark energy refers to the equally mysterious and immensely powerful force believed to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe. Together, dark matter and dark energy are thought to make up 95 percent of the cosmos, yet their true nature remains unknown.

The observatory, a joint initiative of the U.S. National Science Foundation and Department of Energy, has also been hailed as one of the most powerful tools ever built for tracking asteroids.

In just 10 hours of observations, the Rubin Observatory discovered 2,104 previously undetected asteroids in our solar system, including seven near-Earth objects — all of which pose no threat.

For comparison, all other ground- and space-based observatories combined discover about 20,000 new asteroids per year.

Rubin is also set to be the most effective observatory at spotting interstellar objects passing through the solar system.

More images from the observatory are expected to be released later Monday.