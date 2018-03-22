Landlord offered women free rent in exchange for sex, authorities say

CINCINNATI -- An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department. U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman said Wednesday that 68-year-old John Klosterman also monitored tenants with cameras pointed at their units, sent unwanted sexual photos to residents, and discriminated against women who were not single.

The suit accuses the Cincinnati landlord of violating the federal Fair Housing Act. Glassman said his office has discovered at least six possible victims.

"It's just intolerable to have any particular neighborhood where people are subjected to sexual harassment in order to just rent a home," said Glassman, CBS affiliate WKRC reports.

Klosterman told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the allegations are untrue.

The Justice Department said it's seeking monetary damages to compensate victims.

CBS affiliate WKRC reports the Klostermans owned at least 55 rental properties in Sedamsville, a neighborhood in Cincinnati.

Glassman said the investigation started when one alleged victim came forward, and WKRC reports he believes there are as many as a dozen victims. "It wouldn't surprise me at all if there are many more," he said, according to the station.