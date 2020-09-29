Body of missing boater pulled from record 1,565-foot deep water in Lake Tahoe

The body of a man who apparently drowned last month has been recovered from 1,565-foot deep water in Lake Tahoe, according to authorities. South Lake Tahoe Police Department officials said the recovery was the deepest ever recorded in Lake Tahoe, which is the second-deepest lake in the United States at a maximum depth of 1,645 feet, and one expert said it was the deepest recovery ever recorded in North America.

CBS Sacramento reports that an empty rented boat washed ashore in Glenbrook on Aug. 10. Investigators found that 29-year-old Ryan Normoyle had recorded himself jumping off the boat and the boat had been left in gear, moving away from him slowly.

"The cellphone video basically shows him jumping off the boat. It looks like he was playing around playing in the water didn't know the boat was in gear and he wasn't able to make it back to the boat," Lt. Travis Cabral with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said.

CBS Sacramento reports that after several days of unsuccessful searches for the body, Normoyle's family sought the help of a nonprofit organization, called Bruce's Legacy, that specializes in underwater body recoveries.

Normoyle's body was located Saturday using GPS coordinates collected from his phone and recovered Monday.

Authorities search for a man who drowned last month. The body of Ryan Normoyle was recovered from 1,565-foot deep water in Lake Tahoe. Washoe Co Sheriff

Keith Cormican of Bruce's Legacy said it was the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada, the station reported.

"To be able to call the parents and tell them we brought their son home is what it's all about," Cormican told CBS Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.