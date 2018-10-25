Lady Gaga with the New York Philharmonic? Its new conductor says why not

This week on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl speaks with Jaap van Zweden, who begins his tenure as the music director for the New York Philharmonic with the 2018-2019 season. 

Van Zweden was an underdog pick for the most prestigious classical music post in the country – a Dutchman who didn't even become a conductor until he was nearly 40. He brings a new vision to the New York staple, hoping to pull in audiences with works from young composers, late-night concerts and $5 performances.

He's not against bringing in popular artists from across the musical spectrum either. Van Zweden tells Stahl, "I would love to work with Pharrell. Lady Gaga... Isn't she fantastic?"

