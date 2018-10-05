Lady Gaga gives emotional defense of Christine Blasey Ford on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Lady Gaga called the "debate" between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault, as "heartbreaking, because I am a sexual assault survivor. Gaga appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday.

The interview started off with a lighter tone, as Colbert offered Gaga a glass of wine. Then the Grammy-winning actress, who is currently promoting the film, "A Star Is Born," began answer Colbert's questions about politics.

"You've been outspoken activist for women and the LGBTQ community," Colbert said. "Are you okay with talking about politics at all? Are you okay, because some guests don't want to talk about that."

"Yeah, sure. Bring it on," Gaga said. The late night host then asked how she deals with the current political moment.

Lady Gaga: Dr. Ford Spoke Up To Protect Us As a sexual assault survivor, Lady Gaga says of the national debate surrounding Brett Kavanaugh, it’s ‘one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed.’ Posted by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, October 5, 2018

"Trump the other day was speaking at a rally, and he said, 'She has no memory of how she got to the party. Should we trust that she remembers the assault?' And the answer is 'yes'," Gaga said.

Gaga went on to defend Dr. Ford's testimony, saying "she's a psychologist, she's smart, she's no dummy."

The star said someone who experiences sexual assault "puts it in a box and files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain." Gaga said she believes that when Ford saw that Kavanaugh was selected as a Supreme Court nominee, "that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country."

Within hours of her appearance, Gaga's words on "The Late Show" went viral online. This is not the first time she has opened up about sexual assault. The performer co-wrote and performed the song "Til It Happens to You" for the for the documentary "The Hunting Ground," about rape on college campuses.

Gaga opened up about her experience as a sexual assault survivor while discussing the documentary on "CBS Sunday Morning."

"It wasn't until I was almost, I think, 27 years old that I did even acknowledge that this happened in my life. Like, 'Oh yeah, that,'" Gaga said in the 2016 interview with Ben Tracy.