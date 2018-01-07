Lady Gaga wins second Golden Globe award in her career

Lady Gaga's songwriting chops have won her the second Golden Globe in her career. The singer, in tears, won best original song Sunday for co-writing "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," sharing the win with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

"As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter," Gaga said as she accepted the award. She said her co-writers "lifted me up, they supported me."

Gaga was also nominated for best performance by an actress in a movie drama, though she lost to Glenn Close. Bradley Cooper also lost in the best acting category, and to another film highlighted by music: Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

After the show, Gaga thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and congratulated Close on her win.

In 2016, Gaga won best actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for her role in FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel."

"Shallow," performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper, earned four Grammy nominations, including song and record of the year. The track also reached platinum status and became a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song, shortlisted for best original song at the 2019 Academy Awards, beat out some heavy-hitters at the Globes, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from "Black Panther;" Dolly Parton and Linda Perry's "Girl in the Movies" from "Dumplin‴; Annie Lennox's "Requiem for a Private War" from "A Private War;" and Troye Sivan and Jonsi's "Revelation" from "Boy Erased."

Justin Hurwitz picked up his third Golden Globe when he won best original score for "First Man" on Sunday. Hurwitz, an Oscar- and Grammy-winner, beat out Alexandre Desplat ("Isle of Dogs"), Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns"), Ludwig Goransson ("Black Panther") and Marco Beltrami ("A Quiet Place").