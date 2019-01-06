Golden Globe Awards 2019 - live updates
The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are almost here. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. as stars arrive on the red carpet. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
The Golden Globes are the first major show on the road to the Oscars. Voting for that awards ceremony opens up Monday morning so the winners at the Globes will be fresh on the minds of voters.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that organizes the ceremony, selected a somewhat diverse and politically charged field of nominees. Marvel Studios picked up its first Golden Globes nom with "Black Panther" and Spike Lee's provocative "BlacKkKlansman" landed four nominations.
The association, however, was criticized for failing to include female director in three major categories: best director and both best picture categories (comedy or drama).
During last year's show, Natalie Portman criticized the lack of female nominees for best director. She presented the award, saying, "And here are all the male nominees."
Stars showed up to the red carpet in 2018 wearing black gowns and tuxedos, protesting sexual harassment as part of the Times' Up movement. The Globes were the first major awards show in the #MeToo era and the downfall of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Follow below for live updates from the 76th Golden Globe Awards.
How to watch
The 76th annual presentation of the Golden Globe Awards starts at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Here's how to join the nearly 20 million viewers expected to tune in Sunday night.
- What: 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Date: Sunday, January 6, 2018
- Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
- Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, California
- Hosts: Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh
- On TV: Your local NBC station
- Online stream: Watch on fuboTV. Start a free trial here.
Your hosts
"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg will co-host tonight's show. Samberg hosted the Emmy Awards in 2015, but tonight will be Oh's first time hosting a major awards show.
She also has the chance to take home an award. She is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV drama.
Last year, Oh and Samberg teamed up when they presented the Emmy Award for best director of a comedy, which went to Amy Sherman-Palladino of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Leading the field
In film, the satirical Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" leads the field with six nominations. "The Favourite," "Green Book," "BlacKkKlansman" and "A Star Is Born" all earned five nominations a piece.
In television, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" leads with four nominations.