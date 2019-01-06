The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are almost here. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. as stars arrive on the red carpet. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The Golden Globes are the first major show on the road to the Oscars. Voting for that awards ceremony opens up Monday morning so the winners at the Globes will be fresh on the minds of voters.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that organizes the ceremony, selected a somewhat diverse and politically charged field of nominees. Marvel Studios picked up its first Golden Globes nom with "Black Panther" and Spike Lee's provocative "BlacKkKlansman" landed four nominations.

The association, however, was criticized for failing to include female director in three major categories: best director and both best picture categories (comedy or drama).

During last year's show, Natalie Portman criticized the lack of female nominees for best director. She presented the award, saying, "And here are all the male nominees."

Stars showed up to the red carpet in 2018 wearing black gowns and tuxedos, protesting sexual harassment as part of the Times' Up movement. The Globes were the first major awards show in the #MeToo era and the downfall of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Follow below for live updates from the 76th Golden Globe Awards.