Labor Pains: Fact And Myth

For many women, walking during labor can reduce the discomfort of their contractions. But walking also has been touted as a means to speed up delivery and reduce the need for a Caesarean section. The new study concludes that walking has no effect on labor.

There were no significant differences between the women who walked, and those who didn't. Nearly the same percentage of women in both groups asked for pain relief such as Demerol, had Caesarean sections, or had labor induced.

One difference was discovered: Women who had given birth before had shorter labors the second time around.

Dr. Healy points out that there have been very few studies on exercise's effect on labor and delivery. In fact, the group that did the walking study were only able to find four small studies, and even those studies didn't agree.

Mythology surrounds the child-bearing process, with fact often mixed with folk wisdom.

Sexual intercourse has been said to induce labor, but medical research has not proved any connection. Most pregnant woman can have sexual intercourse right up to their delivery date without being concerned about precipitating labor.

But there is some risk of sexual intercourse triggering premature labor in women at high risk for pre-term labor, such as those carrying multiple babies, or women with a history of premature labor.

You may have heard people say their doctor suggested they have sex to initiate labor if it's past the due date. Sex might cause contractions due to the exposure of the cervix to prostaglandins, a chemical found in sperm. But, again, there is no definite proof.

What about spicy food? Dr. Healy says this one is a myth. You can eat your salsa and not worry about triggering labor.

Once in active labor, many women wonder if pain medications such as epidurals or Demerol can effect labor. Dr. Healy says Demerol does not usually interfere with contractions, but with larger doses, the contractions may become less frequent or weaker. Once in active labor, however, Demerol shouldn't stop your labor.

There is some evidence that epidurals can retard the course of labor by slowing down the contractions and decreasing their intensity, according to Dr. Healy. This could possibly increase the need for forceps, vacuum extraction, or a Caesarean section.

But the most recent research challenges these assumptions. Given that labor can be incredibly painful, epidurals are a viable and valuable option.

Some of the newer birthing rooms have Jacuzzis in them. Once a woman is in labor, a warm bath can be very soothing and relaxing. Many women eport that their contractions hurt less, and they find little need for medication, which is why some people are calling this technique the "natural epidural." The weight of the baby is lifted, and it's far easier to change positions while in the water.

Dr. Healy recommends that women recognize that each pregnancy and delivery is unique and will be different from other mothers. Do what feels comfortable, and follow your instincts.

