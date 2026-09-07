What's open and closed on Labor Day 2026? See which businesses are operating.

All hail Labor Day, when we celebrate the great American worker, and even offer a day of respite for some, as well as a chance to soak up the dregs of summer.

As you prepare for the federal holiday, you may find you need to dash to the store to pick up last-minute items. Luckily, most major retail stores and grocery chains will remain open. Read on to learn which stores are operating on Monday, Sept. 7.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart stores will remain open on Labor Day, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

Is Target open?

Target will also be open during regular business hours, according to a spokesperson.

Is CVS open?

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Labor Day, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson said.

Which grocery stores are open?

Aldi stores will have limited hours. Specific holiday hours for each local store can be found here.

Food Lion stores are operating during normal business hours.

Kroger stores will be open during regular hours, with a few exceptions, a spokesperson said.

Stop & Shop is open during regular hours, but pharmacies are closed.

Trader Joe's is open during regular hours.

Wegmans locations will be open, although some departments may have limited hours, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Which retail stores are open?

Be sure to check local store hours as they may vary by location.

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

Sierra

TJ Maxx

Which fast-food chains are open?

Be sure to check local store hours as they may vary by location.

Burger King

Domino's

IHOP

McDonald's

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Will the stock market be open?

The stock market will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Trading will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Is there mail delivery on Labor Day?

All post office locations will be closed, and mail delivery will be suspended as Labor Day is a federal holiday observed by the postal service.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Major banks will be closed.