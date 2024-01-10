Watch CBS News
Benny T's dry hot sauces recalled over undisclosed wheat allergy risk

By Elizabeth Napolitano

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods is recalling several types of its Benny T's dry hot sauces because the product labels do not disclose that the sauces contain wheat flour, a potential allergen.  

The recall comprises five flavors of chile pepper-based dry sauces that come in 1.5-ounce jars, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based food company said Monday in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration's site. People with allergies or severe sensitivities to wheat could "face the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the dry sauces," the company said. 

The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the sauces. 

The affected products are as follows:  

Product

Size

UPC

Benny T's Vesta Ghost

1.5 Ounce

7 94571 99498 0

Benny T's Vesta Hot

1.5 Ounce

7 94571 99497 3

Benny T's Vesta Reaper

1.5 Ounce

7 94571 99490 4

Benny T's Vesta Scorpion

1.5 Ounce

7 94571 99491 1

Benny T's Vesta Very Hot

1.5 Ounce

7 94571 99499 7

The recalled sauces were distributed across the U.S., between Oct. 1, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024, and include the following lot numbers and expiration dates: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024); FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024); NDC 0078-0110-22. The products were sold primarily online, as well as in retail stores and deli cases, it said.

The FDA advises consumers who have purchased the condiments not to use them and to discard them. Those with questions about the recall can contact a Benny T's brand representative, Chris Tuorto, at 919-656-7688 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on the Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 1:16 PM EST

