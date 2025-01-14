Pictures of L.A. fire damage show aftermath of California blazes
By
Kiki Intarasuwan
/ CBS News
As wind-whipped fires turned the L.A.-area neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades and Altadena from sunny Southern California paradise into smoky hellscape, photojournalists who captured the blazes have also documented their aftermath.
These latest photos show what's left of places thousands of people call home:
Palisades Fire damage
What caused the massive blaze in Pacific Palisades is still unknown, but CBS News has analyzed maps, photos and videos to link the Palisades fire that started last week to another fire in the same area on New Year's Eve.
Officials said they have not ruled out whether embers from the New Year's Eve fire sparked back up amid high winds on Jan. 7.
In the photo below, Patrick O'Neal sifts through the remains of his home in Malibu after it was destroyed by the Palisades Fire.
"I'm trying to figure out where I am in the house... I think i'm standing in my dad's bathroom," he said. "To be honest, I don't even know what I'm looking for I guess I'm just trying to make sense of it. There's nothing left, just ash and bricks — there's nothing."
Eaton Fire damage
The second of the largest wildfires burning in the L.A. area has decimated Altadena neighborhoods and spread to communities along the Angeles National Forest line, including Pasadena and Sierra Madre.