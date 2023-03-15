Kyle Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault just 2 months after father, stepmother begin serving prison sentences

Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality star Todd Chrisley, has been arrested in Tennessee on suspicion of aggravated assault, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The arrest comes just about two months after his father and stepmother began serving lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley, who was a fixture on the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," was arrested by Smyrna police, after which he was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, before being released on $3,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office. The town of Smyrna is located in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Details on the incident were not immediately provided.

Todd Chrisley is serving a 12-year federal prison sentence, while his wife Julie Chrisley is serving a seven-year federal prison sentence.

Kyle Chrisley following his arrest in Smyrna, Tennessee. March 2023. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

In 2019, Kyle Chrisley opened up about a suicide attempt on an episode of his father's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," that had occurred earlier in the year.

Last December, Chrisley shared further details on the attempt, writing on Instagram: "For years I struggled with self worth. I had no sense of belonging, never felt good enough."

"Today I am happier than I have ever been in my entire life," Chrisley went on. "I know my worth. I do belong. I am wanted. I am needed. I am loved. And so are you."

Chrisley married his wife, Ashleigh Nelson in 2019. He has a daughter, Chloe, from a previous marriage.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.



For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.