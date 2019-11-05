Transcript of former Ukraine envoy's testimony in impeachment inquiry released

Washington — The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry released the transcript of an interview with Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine who was a central figure in efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to open investigations into President Trump's political rivals.

In his opening statement at his closed-door testimony on October 3, Volker told lawmakers he was "never asked to do anything" he thought was wrong, "including by the president," but expressed concerns that the U.S. relationship with Ukraine was "getting sucked into a domestic political debate."

The committee also released a trove of text messages between Volker, other diplomats and Ukrainian officials.

Read the full text of Volker's testimony here

This is a developing story and will be updated.