American surfer and businessman Kurt Van Dyke was found stabbed and strangled in his Costa Rica home earlier this year. Now, his girlfriend and another man are in custody on suspicion of murder.

Heavily armed Costa Rican police arrested the two in the dark of night last week, some nine months after the 66-year-old was found dead in the town of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, where he owned a hotel. His 31-year-old girlfriend, whom police have only identified by her last name, Arroya, survived the attack without any serious injuries, police said initially.

The other person arrested was identified as a 34-year-old man with the last name Gutiérrez. Police allege he and Arroyo "planned a robbery targeting the American with the intent of obtaining the PINs for bank cards" linked to the hotel.

Van Dyke's brother, Peter Van Dyke, told CBS News the revelation that police suspect she was involved in Kurt Van Dyke's death is "shocking."

He said the fact that she was found alive following the attack struck him and his family as "extremely odd," but said he "didn't want to make any speculations."

"We had our suspicions," he said.

Kurt Van Dyke had lived in Costa Rica since the '80s. He comes from a legendary surfing family that pioneered the sport in Santa Cruz, California.

Now that arrests have been made, Peter Van Dyke says the focus is on justice.

"I can't say the word 'happy' because this is not a happy situation," he told CBS News. "We're just satisfied with the outcome so far. I have faith in the Costa Rican law enforcement. It took them nine months, and I totally understand why."

Kurt Van Dyke had three children, and his family said his eldest son plans to be in Costa Rica for the eventual murder trial.