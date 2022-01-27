Kristen Stewart says she couldn't stop crying the first time she watched herself as Princess Diana

Actor Kristen Stewart opens up about seeing her new film "Spencer" for the first time, as well as her career, and plans for her upcoming wedding, in an interview with Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast January 30 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Stewart, who has appeared in four dozen movies, has generated critical praise for her work in "Spencer," in which she stars as the late Princess Diana. The film is described by director Pablo Larrain as a fable based on true events.

Stewart told Smith, "I think it's Diana. It's probably not. It's our view of her. It's our love for her.

"And, when I watched the movie, I couldn't stop crying. I just couldn't … because at the end, it kind of, it has this sort of lighter note. But I feel the loss of her so intently, so often."

Stewart, whose parents also work in the film industry, has been in the business most of her life. She began going on auditions as a child, and started acting at the age of eight.

In 2008 she starred in the first of five films in the blockbuster "Twilight" series, making her a household name.

She talks with Smith about acting, her career, dodging paparazzi, and planning her upcoming wedding to girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

No date has been set for the wedding, Stewart said: "Like, yeah, it'll happen when it's supposed to happen. But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

"Sooner rather than later?" Smith asked.

"Yeah!"

