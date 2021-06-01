Krispy Kreme has given away over 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans

Krispy Kreme has made being vaccinated against COVID-19 a whole lot sweeter — since it first announced it would give vaccinated Americans a free doughnut every day this year, more than a million people have taken them up on the deal.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced that it has shown its "sweet support to those doing their part to protect themselves and others" by giving free doughnuts to over 1.5 million Americans who have presented a valid vaccination card at participating locations. Vaccinated doughnut lovers can continue getting a free Original Glazed doughnut every single day through the end of 2021.

And the company is doubling down for National Doughnut Day.

On Friday, June 4, all customers can get one doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary. But all Americans who have received at least one vaccination shot can receive two free doughnuts instead of just one, combining the two offers.

"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you're helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card through 2021. Krispy Kreme

The iconic doughnut company only expects the number of free doughnuts it gives out to keep rising. Any guests who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, qualify for the promotion. Half of adult Americans have received all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the CDC.

When Krispy Kreme first announced the initiative, the company said it is also supporting health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to vaccination centers across the country. To continue encouraging company safety, it also offers employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Skena said.

The promotion continues as Krispy Kreme is preparing to go public, officially filing a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

A number of companies, including Tyson, Target, Uber, Aldi, Trader Joe's McDonald's and even the Super Bowl have offered similar policies and incentives. Some companies are also giving staffers paid time off to get their vaccines.