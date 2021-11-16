Kraft Heinz recalls some Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch

Kraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass.

The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and "on-the-go sticks" because of the small particles that may have been introduced during production, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.

The recalled products involve some "Best When Used By" dates between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. Not all products in the date range are being recalled, so consumers should call the company at 1 (855) 713-9237 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time to see if the UPC code on their product is included.

Because of the small size of the particles found in some of the products, accidentally ingesting them is unlikely to result in injury or illness, according to Kraft Heinz, which cited third-party medical experts. But the company said people should not consume the recalled powders and instead throw them out or return specified. items to the store for reimbursement.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products.

Costco on Friday posted a notice for Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix on its website stating that the recall had been announced by Kraft Heinz and the Food and Drug Administration. As of late Tuesday morning the FDA had not posted the recall on its site.

Start Bros. Markets also posted a recall for eight-quart Kool-Aid Tropical Punch with the UPC code: 43000953500 and a sell-by-date of September 1, 2023. The regional grocery chain operates 170 stores in Southern California.