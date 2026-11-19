Washington — A major law firm that reached an agreement with President Trump to avoid being targeted by an executive order told Congress it has provided nearly $12 million in free legal services for his administration. The firm disclosed the departments receiving the services, as well as the requests it turned down.

Kirkland & Ellis was one of 10 law firms that cut deals with the White House last year after the president signed directives that punished four other firms that either employed his perceived political enemies or represented clients he disfavors.

As part of the agreement, announced by Mr. Trump on Truth Social in April 2025, Kirkland & Ellis pledged to provide $125 million in pro bono legal services to causes supported by the president.

A trio of top Democrats in Congress, Sens. Adam Schiff and Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, launched an investigation into the deals last year, and earlier this month, a lawyer representing Kirkland & Ellis disclosed details of the free legal work the firm has done.

The lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said in a Nov. 5 letter to the three Democrats that Kirkland & Ellis has provided more than 6,000 hours of pro bono services valued at $11.8 million representing the Commerce Department, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, U.S. Postal Service and the Defense Department, as well as for a $550 billion investment pledge between the U.S. and Japan.

As of the end of September, Kirkland & Ellis has devoted 15,469 hours of legal services worth more than $18.7 million on non-government pro bono matters related to causes specified by Mr. Trump in his April 2025 Truth Social post, including in support of veterans and other public servants, a fair justice system and combatting anti-Semitism, Wilkinson said.

Kirkland & Ellis has also turned down requests to work on projects for the Trump administration, including "Trump Accounts," the census, the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and challenges to the Postal Service's handling of mail ballots, according to Wilkinson's letter.

The firm has also declined administration requests for it to represent third parties on a pro bono basis, including a veterans' group backing construction of Mr. Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch and scientists involved in cases regarding the Trump administration's position on climate change.

"Critical to Kirkland's willingness to enter into the Truth Social agreement was that it retain absolute discretion in deciding which matters to take and could decline to take matters suggested by the Administration," Wilkinson wrote. "In practice, Kirkland has exercised that discretion and declined numerous matters. And it has never faced any repercussions or threats from the Administration for turning down work."

A federal judge has blocked the Kennedy Center from closing its doors for two years during proposed renovations and prohibited its board from adding Mr. Trump's name to the building. Judges have also temporarily blocked the Trump administration from starting construction on the arch and prevented the Postal Service from enforcing new regulations for mail voting ahead of this month's midterm elections.

Blumenthal, Raskin and Schiff have also demanded the other nine law firms that cut deals with the White House provide information about their agreements. The 10 firms collectively agreed to provide roughly $1 billion in free legal services in order to avoid being targeted by the president and his administration.

"The Trump Administration also unsuccessfully tried to involve Kirkland & Ellis in work supporting the President's political vanity projects, such as the renaming of the Kennedy Center or supporting the illegal construction of his triumphal arch in Washington, DC — raising serious questions of whether other firms acceded to these demands," they wrote to each of the law firms in letters Wednesday.

Raskin told reporters on Capitol Hill that the arrangements between the White House and law firms raise legal questions. A federal law called the Antideficiency Act prohibits the executive branch from spending outside of congressional appropriations and says federal employees cannot accept free services.

"It's an extremely problematic thing if you've got law firms that have been shaken down for their service to Donald Trump, and they're out there doing millions of dollars of work for the federal government," he said.

Mr. Trump rolled out a series of executive orders last year that sought to impose sweeping punishments on five firms in all: Perkins Coie; Paul, Weiss; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP; Jenner & Block; and Susman Godfrey. The orders targeted the firms' clients, access to federal buildings and government officials, and security clearances held by their employees.

The president rescinded his directive against Paul, Weiss after the firm pledged $40 million in pro bono legal services. Kirkland & Ellis said in its letter to the Democrats that Paul, Weiss' agreement was "the first of its kind and set forth a precedent for how firms that wished to avoid immediately irreparable harm and protracted, intrusive litigation could resolve potential disputes with the Administration."

The four other firms — Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block and Susman Godfrey — each filed lawsuits challenging Mr. Trump's executive order. Four different federal judges all sided with the firms and invalidated the measures as unconstitutional. A federal appeals court has been considering since May the Trump administration's bid to restore them.

In addition to providing information about the amount of work Kirkland & Ellis has done for the Trump administration, Wilkinson's letter detailed the firm's efforts to reach a deal with the president. She said Ballard Partners, a consultant for Kirkland & Ellis, spoke to May Mailman, a White House official, in March 2025, "in which she expressed the Administration's openness to achieving resolutions with law firms."

Mr. Trump's former chief of staff, Susie Wiles, worked at Ballard Partners for nearly a decade before leaving in 2019. The firm made more than $88 million in lobbying revenue last year, CBS News found.

Four people were involved in negotiations with Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of the Trump administration, Wilkinson said, including Mailman, two officials from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Boris Epshteyn, an outside adviser to the president. Kirkland & Ellis did not communicate with the president about the deal, she said.