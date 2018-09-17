King's Plaza Shopping Center: Multiple cars reported on fire in Brooklyn parking garage

NEW YORK – Multiple cars have been reported on fire at a parking garage in Brooklyn. CBS New York reports that plumes of smoke were seen coming from the King's Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin.

The fire quickly grew to a 6-alarm blaze and the Fire Department of New York said seven firefighters were treated for injuries as the fire raged. It says none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The FDNY issued a warning to people with heart or lung conditions, such as asthma, to avoid the area, stay indoors and keep windows closed due to smoke.

Several witnesses posted video of the blaze to social media, including Kasey Morgan.

Huge fire in Kings Plaza mall parking lot. #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/1KfHYzwvKx — Jon Sosis (@FunnyJS) September 17, 2018

BKLYN 6-ALARM 5100 KINGS PLZ, MULTIPLE VEHICLES ON FIRE ON TWO FLRS IN THE PARKING GARAGE, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) September 17, 2018

King's Plaza mall shut down as the fire and smoke spread. The mall said on Twitter patrons should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.