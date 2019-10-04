King Arthur Flour widens flour recall over E. coli fears

King Arthur Flour is expanding a recall due to concerns about possible E. coli contamination. The recall impacts some lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5- and 25-pound bags.

The company said it was notified by ADM Milling that three additional lot codes involving 5-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour should have been included in an early October recall, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes bags with a "Best Used by Date" of Dec. 9, 2019, with the lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C and those with a "Best Used by Date" of Jan. 8, 2020, with the lot code: A19A08A (See the full list below.)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July said that an outbreak of E. coli linked to flour appeared to be over, but added that the recalled flour products have long shelf lives and may still be in people's homes. "Consumers who don't know about the recalls could continue to eat the products and get sick," the CDC stated.

Twenty-one people were sickened in nine states, including three hospitalizations, in the outbreak that has led to recalls involving several types and brands of flour, according to the CDC.

The latest recall marks the second expansion of one announced by the company in June. King Arthur in October expanded on its summer recall. J.M. Smucker also recalled specific bags of Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour due to contamination concerns.

Milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, New York, the recalled King Arthur Flour bags were sold by retailers and distributors nationwide, as well as through the company's website, catalogue and its store in Norwich, Vermont, the company said. (To see a list of recalled products, click here.)

Consumers should discard the recalled product, and submit claims for refunds or replacement flour here, or by calling King Arthur Flour at 866-797-9178.

The CDC said the E. coli outbreak was related to four separate flour-related recalls. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, that particular strain involves E. coli 026, a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young and those with compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable to foodborne illnesses.

J.M. Smucker Co.'s recall of Robin Hood All Purpose Flour is also due to E. coli concerns. The recall involves five-pound bags with "best-if-used-by" dates in June 2020. Product codes can be found here.

Consumers should not consume the recalled products. People with questions can call (888) 569-6728, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time, the company said.

Product recalled by King Arthur:

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509. Best Used by Date, followed by Lot Code.