Actor Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead at home by her friend in Seoul

Kim Sae-ron, an award-winning South Korean actor whose career was derailed after a 2022 drunk-driving accident, was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said. She was 24.

"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.

Kim was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

No official cause of death was given but a police official told reporters that authorities believe "she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," according to Yonhap. No note was left behind, the outlet reported.

Kim Sae-Ron attends the "Love Playlist - Season 4" Premiere on June 12, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 movie "The Man from Nowhere", in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.

She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.

In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards, including best actress in 2015 for her performance in "A Girl at My Door," according to her IMDB page.

But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800).

With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.

Kim last appeared in the 2023 Netflix series "Bloodhounds," according to IMDB. However, Variety reported that most of her role was edited out due to the drunk-driving incident.