Kim Potter, ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright's death, makes first court appearance

The former White police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, made her first court appearance on Thursday. Kim Potter, 48, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Potter appeared in a virtual court hearing, which lasted only five minutes. Her only words to the judge were "Yes, sir." She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on May 17.

Potter, who was a 26-year veteran, resigned on Tuesday along with the city's police chief, Tim Gannon. Potter was arrested in St. Paul on Wednesday and was later released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday. Police pulled over Wright for driving with expired tags where they discovered that he also had an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to handcuff Wright, he allegedly jumped into his car. Potter thought she had grabbed her Taser, but instead pulled her pistol which she used to fatally shoot Wright, officials said.

Attorney Earl Gray, who represents one of the former officers charged in George Floyd's death, will also represent Potter. Meanwhile, Wright's family has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

"This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane," Crump said in a statement this week. "What will it take for law enforcement to stop killing people of color? The growing number of Black men and women who have been killed or harmed by police is far too hefty a price for the equality we are seeking."

Tensions are still running high in Brooklyn Center, which is now bracing for a fifth night of protests. Protesters have marched throughout the streets of Minneapolis since the fatal shooting on Sunday. More than 110 people have been arrested.