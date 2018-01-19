Kim Kardashian West reveals name for baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West revealed the name of her third child, and this time, the reality star looked to the midwest for inspiration. Baby girl Chicago West -- nicknamed Chi -- joins big sister North West and older brother Saint West.

Kardashian West announced the baby's name on Friday on Twitter. On her app, she revealed that the baby was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15, weighing in at 7 lbs., 6 oz.

The nickname Chi is pronounced "Shy," according to Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

The baby's name comes with some family history. Dad Kanye West is from Chicago and has a strong connection to his hometown.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

The baby was born via a gestational carrier. Kardashian West said, "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." The reality star was open about her complications with her last two pregnancies.