Tropical Storm Kiko forms in eastern Pacific Ocean, expected to become a hurricane

What to expect as 2025 hurricane season begins

A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than 1,000 miles off the coast of Mexico. There was no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

"Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday," the hurricane center said.

The storm's center was located about 1,045 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

This satellite image proved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Kikom Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. NOAA via AP

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph. It is moving west at a speed of 9 mph.

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph and 73 mph. It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph. A storm is considered a major hurricane if the wind speed goes over 110 mph, according to the NHC.

Kiko is the 11th named storm in the Eastern North Pacific this year.

So far this year, Tropical Storm Chantal is the only one to have made landfall in the U.S., bringing deadly flooding to North Carolina in early July. In June, Barry made landfall as a tropical depression on Mexico's eastern coast.