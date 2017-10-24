Kid Rock says he was joking about running for Senate

Kid Rock said he was only joking when he said he wanted to run for Senate. The musician told Howard Stern in an expletive-filled interview on SiriusXM that he is definitely not running for office.

When Stern asked about his plans, the Detroit-based rocker responded, "F**k no, I'm not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" Kid Rock then made it clear that he had talked about running for office and set up a campaign website just to drum up publicity.

"Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album," he continued. "I'm going on tour too. Are you f***ing s***ting me?"

Rock's new album "Sweet Southern Sugar" is set for release on Nov. 3, and he admitted that his so-called Senate campaign has been a fun ride for him.

"It's the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done," he said.

Rock said even his colleagues started to forget it was all a joke and he had to remind them that it was not a serious plan.

Rock tweeted in July that the website "kidrockforsenate.com" was "real" in an apparent effort to gin up interest in a run for public office.

"I have a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real...kidrockforsenate.com," Rock said on Twitter. "The answer is an absolute YES."

Rock did not file with the Federal Election Commission and in July, the Michigan Republican Party told CBS News they had no knowledge of Rock's possible desire to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 midterm elections.

Rock is a Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump. He campaigned for Mr. Trump during the 2016 election and sold pro-Trump T-shirts. One said "GOD GUNS & TRUMP."

A few months into Mr. Trump's presidency, Rock visited the Oval Office with Ted Nugent and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The trio posted photos of their escapade and went viral for posting a photo of themselves celebrating in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton.