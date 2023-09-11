Kia recalls 145,000 Sorentos due to rear-view camera problem

Korean automaker Kia has recalled roughly 145,000 Sorentos because mounting clips on the rear-view camera may break unexpectedly.

A broken clip can cause the camera image not to appear on the car's video display and increase the risk of a crash, Kia said in recall documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall covers 2022-2023 Sorento, Sorento Hybrid, and Sorento Plug-in Hybrids manufactured between September 2021 and July 31 of this year.

Kia said in the documents that adding stiffening ribs around the housing of the mounting clips fixes the problem. The company said it plans to notify Sorento owners of the recall in late October. Owners can take their vehicle to a Kia dealership and have the camera housing replaced for free, the automaker said.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact NHTSA at (888) 327-4236 or Kia at (800) 333-4542. The recall number is SC280.

The problem marks the second major recall for Kia this month. Last week, the automaker recalled about 320,000 Optimas and Rios from model years 2016-2018, including the Optima hybrids. Kia said in documents filed with NHTSA that the trunk latch base inside those vehicles could crack, potentially keeping the trunk from opening from the inside and trapping someone.

Kia and fellow Korean automaker Hyundai in August also recalled more than 91,000 vehicles because electrical components inside the oil pump assemblies may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Both companies advised customers to park affected vehicles "outside and away from structures" until recall repairs were complete.

Kia has also drawn unwanted attention this year over a surge in thefts linked to a TikTok challenge that urged people to hot-wire the vehicles using a screwdriver and a USB cable. The thefts have been linked to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to NHTSA. About 9 million vehicles have been impacted by the rash of thefts, including Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas as well as Kia Fortes and Souls.

The rise in thefts and accidents prompted attorneys general in 17 states to urge the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The automakers snubbed pleas for a recall and instead opted to provide free software updates aimed at thwarting thieves. Hyundai and Kia paid $200 million earlier this year to settle a class-action lawsuit from owners who had their vehicles stolen in the nationwide rash of car thefts.