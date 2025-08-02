Tennessee man threatened to kill public officials, kept explosive devices in his home, authorities say

Authorities in Tennessee have arrested a man who threatened to kill public officials and had explosive devices in his Polk County home.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies on Friday executed an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Kevin Wade O'Neal at his house in Old Fort, an unincorporated community about an hour east of Chattanooga, for allegedly threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel, according to a news release.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies said they found what appeared to be an improvised explosive devices as they executed an arrest warrant for Kevin Wade O'Neal, 54, at his house in Old Fort, Tennessee, for threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel. Polk County Sheriff

During the arrest, the deputies observed what appeared to be an improvised explosive device. They alerted the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation, officials said.

ATF agents, along with local authorities, searched O'Neal's residence and found 14 explosive devices, the news release said. Investigators also determined that O'Neal attempted to detonate the explosives upon the officers' arrival and while they were attempting to apprehend him.

Kevin Wade O'Neal's residence in Old Fort, Tennessee, an unincorporated community about an hour east of Chattanooga. Polk County Sheriff

O'Neal was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder for the nine Polk County Sheriff's detectives and deputies who were present during his arrest.

O'Neal also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for other individuals present, and various charges for possession of prohibited weapons. He is being held at the Polk County Jail, and his bond has yet to be determined.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.