Warner Bros. CEO out after investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

Warner Bros. Entertainment Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara is out of a job following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement it was in the best interest of the company and its employees for Tsujihara to step down, adding that he "contributed greatly to the studio's success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him."

Tsujihara "acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company's leadership expectations and could impact the company's ability to execute going forward," Stankey added.

In an email to Warner Bros. employees that was forwarded to CBS News, Tsujihara echoed Stankey's explanation for his departure, saying he did not want to "let media attention on my past detract from all the great work the team is doing."

The company said it has not yet named a successor. Warner Brothers Entertainment, formerly known as Warner Bros. Picture, is one of Hollywood's largest film and television studios and a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

