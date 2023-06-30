Kevin Spacey called "sexual bully" by prosecutor in U.K. sexual assault trial

London — Kevin Spacey was called a "sexual bully" by a U.K. prosecutor on Friday as he appeared in court in London to face multiple charges of sexual assault. The Hollywood actor has pleaded not guilty.

"He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards," prosecutor Christine Agnew said on the first day of presenting evidence in Spacey's trial. "He is also… a man who sexually assaults other men."

Spacey faces a dozen charges, including sexual assault, sexual indecency and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, stemming from allegations made by four men between 2001 and 2013.

On Friday, Agnew urged the jury to avoid being starstruck by Spacey's fame, and characterized the Academy Award-winning actor, who served as the director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2015, as "a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully."

The trial is expected to last many months. Agnew outlined the charges against Spacey but didn't name the complainants, who are entitled to anonymity under U.K. law.

Agnew said the first complainant alleged Spacey would "grab and grope… in an aggressive way," and that he got a "sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression."

The second complainant, Agnew said, alleged that Spacey grabbed him "with such force it was painful" while at a work event in 2005, and then "simply laughed" when he was pushed away.

The third complainant said he met Spacey at the Old Vic theater and approached him for mentoring, Agnew told the court. He alleged that the two went to a pub together, and that he later woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.

The fourth complainant alleged that Spacey grabbed his crotch and told him to "be cool" when he tried to kiss his neck. Agnew said that Spacey abused his influence to take "what and who he wanted, when he wanted."

Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, gave a brief opening statement for the defense on Friday, telling the court that Spacey would "say in full in due course what actually happened." He said that the allegations were from a long time ago, and that they had been "reimagined with a sinister spin" and "deliberately exaggerated."

"What did they want from his wealth and from his influence and what do they still want, do you think?" Gibbs said. "You will soon hear, I suggest, some truths. You will soon hear some half-truths. You will also hear, I suggest, some deliberate exaggerations, and you will hear many damned lies."