Kenya market fire kills 15, injures dozens

A fire at Nairobi's Gikomba market killed 15 people and injured 70 on Thursday, a government official and local media said. It was the latest blaze to hit the Kenyan capital's largest open-air market, where fires are frequent.

"We have lost 15 people from this tragedy this morning," regional coordinator Kangethe Thuku said.

Some people were burned while others, trying to save their property, inhaled poisonous fumes, the BBC reported.

Rescue workers continued to search for more casualties, according to local media.