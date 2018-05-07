Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 bet that included Kentucky Derby

An $18 bet paid off in a huge way for an Austin woman Saturday at Retama Park race track in Selma, Texas.

Margaret Reid walked away with a cool $1.2 million when Justify won the Kentucky Derby, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

Reid, who has been going to Retama for years with her friends, told the station, "It was an amazing feeling, yes, that you won a really big, like a really big ticket. A mini-lotto if you will."

Reid won a "pick five," in which you have to pick the winner of five races in a row. That fifth race happened to be the Kentucky Derby.

"It was a big ticket because it was a couple of long shots in the middle of it," said Reid.

The track posted congratulations on Facebook.

Like many at the track, Reid did her homework to figure out her carefully-placed bet. "I understand the program and I can break down the races. It doesn't always work out, but sometimes it does," she said.

What will Reid do with her newfound wealth?

She says she'll treat herself to a vacation but also be smart about it.

"I'll invest some of it. Obviously. I have a young daughter that's going to be going to college in three years, so some of it will go there," Reid said.