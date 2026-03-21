Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar, charged with child endangerment after husband's arrest

Kendra Duggar was arrested for misdemeanor charges including endangering the welfare of a child and false imprisonment, according to online records. The charges come a day after her husband Joseph Duggar was charged with molestation.

Online records from the Arkansas Washington County sheriff's office show Duggar, 27, was taken into custody around 4:56 p.m. local time Friday. Online records show she was released a little more than an hour later.

Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested in Tontitown, Arkansas on Thursday. He was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 12 years old, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Panama City, Florida.

A 14-year-old girl told law enforcement that Duggar had molested her several times during a family trip to Panama City Beach when she was 9, according to the arrest affidavit.

Joseph Duggar following his arrest on child abuse charges on March 18, 2026, in Tontitown, Arkansas. Washington County Sheriff's Office

His arrest comes almost five years after his older brother Josh was convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. The brothers and their family starred in the TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," which was canceled after Josh Duggar's arrest. Josh Duggar was also alleged to have molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier.

The family of sister Jill Duggar Dillard released a statement after Joseph Duggar's arrest.

"We strongly condemn abuse," the statement read. "We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family."