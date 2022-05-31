Kellyanne Conway talks a potential return to working in the White House

Kellyanne Conway, the former 2016 campaign manager and senior adviser to Donald Trump, says she wishes the former head of state was still in office, despite the impact that working for his administration had on her family. Someday, Conway said, she'd still even "love to work in the White House again."

"I would definitely serve the country again and I think that the Trump/Pence Administration had great accomplishments for this country and many measures," Conway told "CBS Mornings."

In 2020, Conway announced her departure from her position as White House counselor to focus on family. At the time, she said her husband George Conway — a vocal critic of Mr. Trump's after nearly working for the then-president — would also make changes.

She explained on Tuesday that her husband's change of heart regarding his viewpoint of Mr. Trump was an "unfortunate" and "sad" experience that she believes other women will be able to relate to. She said she believes they should have gone to couple's counseling.

"This was next level," Conway said. "And I'll say this: George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn't owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish."

The former White House counselor said she and her husband "have a lot of things in common." She says she spent time with him and their children together over the past weekend but that the two of them no longer wear their wedding rings.

"I think we all do what we want with our time," she said.

Despite it all, Conway said she'd still "love to serve at some level" in government. "I would love to get rid of Biden/Harris," she said. "I think they've not done well."

She described Trump as the political "wish fulfillment of voters."

In her latest memoir "Here's the Deal," Conway goes deeper into what happened behind the scenes in the Trump White House. The book, published byan imprint of Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS' parent company Paramount Global, is now available for purchase.